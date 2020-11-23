Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, has said he would ensure the expansion of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

Diri stated this, yesterday, at the church’s 2020 annual adult harvest thanksgiving service with the theme: “Build my house that I may take pleasure.”

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as promising that the church’s expansion project would be achieved within record time.

Chairman of the harvest programme and Managing Director, Bayelsa Electricity Company, Olice Kemenanabo, said judging from his life’s experiences over the years, there was every reason to appreciate God always.

In a sermon, guest preacher, Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Northern Izon, Funkuro Amgbare, underscored the need for people to put God first in all their dealings.

He said man as mere mortal has limitations but with Jesus Christ, there is nothing one cannot achieve.