From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Director, Foreign Operations, Duncan Group of Companies and Chairman Lamebakena Properties, Ghana, Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa has appealed to those interested in the traditional stool of Long Kwo under the Kwo Chiefdom in Kwande of Quan’Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State to support whoever will emerge to fill in the vacant traditional stool 33 years after the death of Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II.

Miskoom Bawa, a Prince, who is into the race in a press statement yesterday said his desire was for his people to have a traditional ruler under a peaceful atmosphere, who will give the people a sense of leadership and direction.

He reiterated his commitment to give full support to whoever emerges as the Long Kwo and called on those who are interested in the traditional stool to also file in their support to whoever would be elected in the interest of peace and unity of the people.

“For me as a crown Prince, it is a taboo for a people to stay 33 years without a traditional ruler and I believe the time has come for us to be united and put behind whatever has been a barrier for the installation of the Long Kwo 33 years ago after the demise of Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II, the last occupant of the seat.

“It is a unmentionable for high profile dignitaries to visit our community without having a traditional ruler who will receive them during royal homage as practice in every community in the country. I am appealing to our amiable and listening Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong to give approval for the commencement of the process for the selection of the new Long Kwo.”

Miskoom Bawa also appealed for peace, unity and better understanding among the contestants and the entire community for a smooth and a peaceful exercise.

He expressed regret that the inability to install the new Long Kwo, a second class traditional stool 33 years ago has deprived villages of Turning, Barkin Ciyawa, Kurggwi, Npap among others of having their own Chiefs and call for an urgent action.

Miskoom Bawa appealed for calm and understanding among the contestants who includes Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Colonel Fidelis Attahiru, Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, Executive Director of Duncan Group of Companies and Chairman Lamebakena Properties, Ghana.

Others are Miskoom Cornelius Shekarau; Miskoom Danladi Nkup, Miskoom John Aloko, Miskoom Linus Layi Anden , the immediate past General Manager of Plateau Express Services Ltd; Miskoom Benedict Bamshal Mairiga, a medical Doctor, Miskoom John Hoomkwap, Ibrahim Hoomkwap, and children of the last Long Kwo, late Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II.