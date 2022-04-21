From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The River state Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday said that he will tackle the security challenges confronting the country within Six months if he is elected as the president of the country in the forthcoming election.

Wike said this in Jalingo while interacting with PDP delegates in the state ahead of the Primaries of the party.

He said that it was unreasonable for people to blame insecurity as acts of God rather than putting in place the right measures to counteract it.

The governor said he will establish state police and pay meticulous attention to the agricultural sector so as to diversify the economy and increase national earnings.

“I don’t believe that insecurity is an act of God. It pains me when people are killed and we say it is an act of God. That is not true. It is the devil that is working through her agents and the APC is the demonic agent.

“There is no reason why we can not have state police. We have enormous potentials in the agricultural sector that remain unattended to. When I become the president, I will prove to Nigerians that good governance is possible and Nigeria can work” he said.

Our correspondent reports that Wike, who later visited the victims of Tuesday’s Bomb blast in the state at the Federal Medical Center Jalingo commiserated with them and promised to offset all their medical bills.