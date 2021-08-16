The Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimalo has assured the state that he will take the state to the next level.

He said this at the flag off campaign of the party which was held on Saturday in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

“Anambra requires a change. Anambra needs to get to the next level. And I’m capable of becoming the next governor of Anambra state. I have a lot of experience. I am youthful. I have the energy. I have the strength. I have no godfather backing me. I am just out to perform selflessly for the people”, he said.

Addressing newsmen, Agbasimalo described the Labour Party as one of the major parties in the country.

He said: “It has been around since 1999. They are a very strong and viable party. It is a party that represents the aspirations of the workers, the civil service, the engineers, the lawyers, any profession; Labour Party is their party.

“They all have unions represented under the Labour Party. I was in the private sector – I understand how these things work. I understand how to work with them, make it easier and pleasant for the state.”

In his speech, the National Chairman, Labour Party, Julius Abure, expressed: “I’m very elated that the people of Anambra State have clearly made a choice; that they want a change; a change from bad governance and godfatherism.”

He lamented, however, that other political parties are fighting over who will become the candidate of their parties because of the resources of the state.

“Other political parties, except Labour Party, have two to three candidates for the same position and they are in court, already destroying themselves.

“Because the Labour Party is without godfathers, we have carefully and effectively picked a youth, who has the energy and is well read, well taught with the capacity, energy, and dynamism to transform the dynamics of politics in this state,” Abure noted.

He blamed the problem of the country on failed leadership. He added, “it is a leadership that is clueless, without innovative ideas to harness the resources of the country and the state to work for the people of Nigeria.

“With Agbasimalo, we are going to have a paradigm shift from the way politics is played in Nigeria. I’m happy today that we are setting the pace. We are going to spring surprises in the state.”