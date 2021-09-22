Governorship candidate of Accord Party, Dr Godwin Maduka, has promised to engage more women in governance if he wins the poll.

Maduka said he was not new to working with women as he has many of them already in his establishments in the United States of America where he has hospitals and other businesses.

The governorship hopeful promised to take women to a higher height if his aspiration to govern the state materialises. He appealed to them to give him all the needed support on November 6 by casting their votes for him.

“I will expand the role of women in my own business. A businessman makes a good governor. What would be the profit in my business of Anambra will be taking them to a new height.

“In my employment structure in the US, it is about 91 percent women. It is a verifiable fact”, he said.

Maduka, however, said he was not going to show extreme bias for women, saying that he would have both men and women in his administration. He said he would care more about competence than nursing unnecessary sentiment for any gender.

“It is not that women are not good but I am not going to play gender bias stuff. It might end up being more women in my administration. It might well mean that there will be more men but there will be men and women in my administration.

“And I am about to let everybody know that upon becoming the governor of Anambra State, we’re going to look for whoever is capable of helping the administration”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Accord Party candidate joined All Saints Catherdral, Onitsha to mark their 10 years Episcopal anniversary on Sunday.

It was an event filled Sunday for the gubernatorial candidate of Accord party,Dr Godwin Maduka.

Maduka who attended the occasion with his deputy, Sir Ifeatu Kenneth Obi was on time to join in the church service.

As one of the award recipients,Dr Godwin Maduka joined the Bishop of the Niger, His grace, the most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba with other dignities to unveil the anniversary compendium after which he was presented with an award for his benevolence and philanthropic gestures.

With a speech of appreciation and donation to the numerous projects by the church, Maduka headed straight to 134 Ugwunakpankpa Onitsha for the official opening of ward 5 Accord office.

