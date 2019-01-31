Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured of his administration’s commitment to creating more wealth among the teeming able-bodied youths by expanding the scope of its youths empowerment programs to triple the numbers currently being accommodated.

The governor gave the assurance, yesterday, when he addressed party faithful, political leaders and indigenes of Burutu Local Government Area, during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally held in the town.

The governor, who was overwhelmed by the crowd, especially the large turnout of youths at the venue, noted that he was moved to make the commitment due to the intimating presences of youths at the occasion.

According go him, “Burutu Local Government Area has been the home of PDP and it will continue to be.

“We cannot run away from Burutu because its one of the local government areas that have clearly distinguished itself to be PDP stronghold.

“We came here in 2015 when we are campaigning for elections and made promises.

“You kept your words by given us your votes. Today (yesterday), you all can see that we are keeping to our own promises by the projects already being commissioned and still ongoing.

“We are here today, again, to solicit for your votes in all the elective offices from the presidential elections to the House of Assembly and we are convinced you will deliver for us 100 percent; as always.

“Seeing this gathering today (yesterday) and the number of youths that havecome out to be part of this rally, I’m more convinced that Burutu is still solidly behind PDP.

“For that reason, I am assuring you that, in my second tenure, I’ll expand the scope of the youths employment programmes by tripling the numbers of youths that would be captured, so as to carry everyone along in the prosperity agenda.”