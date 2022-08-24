From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia governorship candidate of Action People’s Party (APP), Mascot Uzor Kalu has promised to turn the state around for good if he was elected governor in 2023.

Kalu made this known at the party secretariat in Umuahia, yesterday, during the presentation of a new state Chairman, Princewill Ukaegbu, and the unveiling of Kalu’s campaign Director General, Mark Ugorji.

The APP governorship candidate said the party has no godfather and as such, would have no excuse to give if it fails to better the lots of Abians if it comes to power.

“We have no godfather in APP, all we have are brothers and sisters who have come together to change the narrative in Abia politics and we will have no excuse to give if we fail to turn things around for good in the state,” he said.

Kalu, who later unveiled Ugorji as his campaign director general, said the party would strive to win next year’s election in the state.

He commended the party leadership for the seamless manner a new chairman was chosen, adding that APP has done what the so-called big parties cannot do.

“They say we are a small party, but the way a new chairman was chosen has gone a long way to prove we have done what the so-called big parties cannot do. It could have been war if the change was to be done by them,” he said.

The immediate past chairman of the party, Sylvanus Nwaji, while handing the mantle of leadership to Ukaegbu, said he decided to step aside to enable him contest for the House of Representatives seat for Ukwa East/West constituency.

He said he had no doubt that Ukaegbu would take the party to the next level and ultimately lead it to win the 2023 governorship election.

Ukaegbu, in his speech, said when there was crisis in Abia chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), they had to leave to join APP, from where he said they are going to salvage Abia.

He said he so much believe in politics of morality which was why he had been following the political root of the Kalus.

The new party chairman said he would strive to see the party wins next year’s election.

Ugorji said Abia was a blessed state, but regretted some people who do not mean well for the state has continued to pull it down.

Describing Kalu as a youth with much experience in governance, Ugorji said if his principal wins in 2023, the place of youths in the state was assured and promised to give his all in his assigned duty.

He urged Kalu to ensure he built Government House in Umuahia if he wins the governorship election as Abia was the only state its governor is operating from a rented house.