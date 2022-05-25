From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Governor of Ebonyi State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Umahi, has pledged to turn around the country if he emerged victorious in the elections.

He also said that he would make Nigerians proud with the nature of governance that his administration would being to bear.

Umahi stated this in Owerri, Imo State, yester, when he met with delegates at the party secretariat.

He said that his burning desire was to offer the nation a purposeful and participatory leadership that will build on the National Development Plan (NDP) and the manifesto of the APC administration by generating innovative development footings that will engender economic prosperity, political stability and social harmony in the country.

According to Umahi, his track records of performance as Governor of Ebonyi State, practical professional skills and proven passion for service delivery, were enough for him to offer a practical leadership that will address the various challenges that undermined the great potentials of Nigeria.

He said: “My scorecard and performance index are in the public domain. I have worked in the private sector, created wealth and jobs through my creative ingenuity; I belong to the young and vibrant generation with new ideas and innovations that can turn around the fortunes of this great country.

“If elected as President, we shall run a participatory government and together develop policy frameworks that will enhance the physical and social environment and tackle corruption and insecurity. We shall address squarely the problems that deter the growth of our economy especially through the creation of critical infrastructure and manpower development; including power, industrialization, road and railways development, agro and tech-based innovations, digital economy, quality and accessible education and healthcare for all strata of our people, solid mineral and agricultural development, job creation, youth and women empowerment, nation-building and national unity. We shall raise the human capital base of our population and engage them to be productively beneficial in the development of our economy. We shall deepen the cause of nation-building through good governance built on fairness and justice for all.”