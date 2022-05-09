From Gyang Bere, Jos

Akwa Ibom State Governor and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Udom Emmanuel has vowed to unite and rebuild Nigeria by providing enduring security and sound infrastructure that will placed the country on the path of growth and development.

He said if given the mandate he would end the sharp division between the South and the North through wealth creation and meaningful engagement of the people.

Emmanuel stated this at the weekend at the PDP Plateau State Secretariat in Jos while addressing the party’s delegates.

He said Nigeria required someone like him with mental capacity, competency and ICT driven to tackle the myriads of challenges bedevilling the nation.

“I will unite and rebuild Nigeria through the provision of security, creation of wealth and infrastructural development. I will revamp all the industries to create employment opportunities and that will make Nigeria work again. With me as President, there will be value for human lives and anything you have value for, you protect it. If I have power as the Commander in Chief, I will protect Nigerians and restore the lost glory of Plateau State. The easiest way to do it, is to make the country secure and once this is done, businesses will strive again.

“Peace is something that we must build consistently, I will deliberately and consistently pursue peace and seek peace with all men. Peace is not something that you will pay lip service to, you must pursue, you must seek and I will be consistent and deliberate in pursuing peace.”

He explained that Akwa Ibom is the only State in Nigeria that is secured with several industries who are working and generating employment and revenue for the state and said that would be replicated across the six geo-political zones if given the opportunity to served. their children’s future.

