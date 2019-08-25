Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has assured the people of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region that he would use his position to attract development to the state and the Niger Delta region.

Sylva who spoke during a thank your tour to Nembe, Twon- Brass and Okpoama thanked the people for standing by the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari and for their support and prayers for him.

Received by jubilant crowds with drums in the three communities declared that he would not disappoint Bayelsans and Nigerians in his new assignment.

At the ancient city of Nembe the Minister and his entourage were warmly received by the Chiefs and people of Nembe who described him as a beacon of development in the state and in the country, noting that his new appointment is a milestone and beginning of greater and glorious chapters in his life.

They added that the former governor was a precious jewel of the Niger Delta and a man who has impacted heavily on the lives of many people stressing that his legacies in Bayelsa State still stand out even after several years of leaving office.

Sylva who is also the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa used the occasion to receive some defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) where commended them for pitching their tent with the APC to bring development to Bayelsa State.

At Okpoma, Sylva was first received at the palace of Okpo the 21st , Amanyanabo of Okpoma kingdom, King Ebitimi Banigo then Seripolo one, where the Minister was entertained with cultural dances and display of masquerades.

Sylva was accompanied by the Senator Representing Bayelsa East, Bishop Biobarakuma Degi, House of Representatives Member Representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, Assembly Member Representing Brass Constituency-2 Hon Timi Omubo-Agala.