Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said he will use sports to rekindle investors’ interest and tourist attraction to Nasarawa State.

The governor said this at the weekend in Keffi, during the special Polo tournament organised by the prestigious Keffi ranch to celebrate and usher in the new Senate and House of Representatives members from Nasarawa state.

According to a statement signed by the Director General, Communication and Press Affairs Yakubu Lamai, the governor said sports is no longer just a veritable tool for fostering friendship, national unity and cross cultural understanding.

He noted that sports is now a magnet for international diplomacy, global investment and a catalyst for business.

Governor Sule explained further that he was proud to host and support the Keffi ranch and it’s choice sports of Polo as a way to show that Nasarawa state is a perfect location for world class recreation and quality hospitality, which is at par with international standards.