Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State yesterday expressed confidence that he will win the November 16 election landslide despite what he describes as noise. He stated this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on the moves to deny him the party’s ticket and his efforts to return as the governor of Kogi State, the self-acclaimed “ landlord of Kogi politics” said he will win the election landslide.

His words: “I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return as the Governor for another four years, after the November 16 election. As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house.” According to him, his efforts at rebuilding the party was evident in the last election, where the party won the entire 25 seats in the House of Assembly.

“We also won seven out of the nine contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three Senators representing Kogi State in the Senate,” he said. The governor, who described himself as very popular, said those opposing him were mere noisemakers, adding that, anybody that is making such noise, does not disturb him because, in the market place, noise is allowed.