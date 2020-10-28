Gilbert Ekezie

The candidate of Action Democratic Congress ( ADC), in the October 31, 2020 Lagos East Senatorial seat re run, Dr John Kome has vowed to take over the position from the All Progressives Congress APC, saying that it is high time the ruling party in the state gave way for another political party to control the affairs of the state. The Senior pastor of God’s Kingdom Christian Centre International, also said that Nigerians must elect righteous people into public offices, so as to enjoy the abundance of peace that comes with wisdom with which the godly person rules.

What inspired you into politics, even as a pastor?

The pains Nigerians are going through at present is as a test of bad leadership. So, what the country needs at the moment are righteous people who will liberate them from the hands of the wicked and selfish rulers. You see, when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rules, the people mourn. And I want to ask: are Nigerians rejoicing or mourning at the moment? Obviously, they are mourning and need the righteous in power. That is why righteous men must contest and win the elections in Nigeria.”

Do you mean you are not going there to make money like others?

I am not seeking an elective position in politics for money or fame, but to continue to affect lives of the people at various levels. If elected, I would fight harder to ensure that Lagos State is given a special status among all the states of the federation. I will make sure that I stand by righteous policies and laws. I will also stand against anything that that would stand against the people I am representing at the Senate. If there is any law prohibiting the growth, development and well-being of the people, I will stand against it. In fact, I am going there to secure a platform to touch people’s lives because when youths are unemployed, there will be an increase in criminal activities, so what they need is an entrepreneurial mindset, not after graduating, they wait for white collar jobs. I contested for the Lagos State Assembly seat for Ikeja Constituency 1 in 2019 on the same platform, if I had won, the CAMA law would not have worked because it is uncalled for.

You are fighting to take power from the ruling party, APC, what gave you the impression that you will succeed?

I have belief that I will succeed because the people are behind me. Many are tired of APC’s dominance in Lagos State. They have done their beats and should give way to others to contribute their own quota. In fact, whether they like it or not, they will not find it easy this time. The people of Lagos East Senatorial Zone are saying that they are no more comfortable with APC leadership in the zone. It is now the turn of ADC , and I am prepared to represent them better.

How prepared are you to face the challenges facing political office holders?

For over 40 years as pastor, I have been doing righteous things, and the spirit of God has been leading me all along. It is the same spirit of God that is leading me to go and help humanity, and it will control me when I am there. So, the issue of being controlled by demons or occult power when I get there, should be ruled out . I will enter there a righteous man and come out same.

Do you think it is possible to get into an elective position a saint and come out same?

Yes, it is. It only takes the fear of God to achieve that. Someone, like former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi did it and succeeded. Today, he is a true example of a man that plays the politics of integrity. So, mine will not be an exception.

What is your advice for the people of Lagos East Zone?

I want to tell them that the time has come for them to change the narrative. It will no longer be business as usual where one political party will think it has the monopoly of leading the entire state. They should rise up this time to vote wisely by voting for ADC and ensure that they defend their votes.