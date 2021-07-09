Olajide Francis Ikujenyo is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in the forthcoming local government polls in Lagos State. The graduate of Business Education from Olabisi Onobanjo University, Ogun State, said he is into politics because when good people keep quite, bad people venture to rule, which he said is has been case in Lagos State.

“I am a logistics professional, with 10 years’ experience in the oil and gas sector. There are so many things that are wrong in our society and, if good people don’t venture into politics, we can never correct the wrongs that are going on in our society. We can keep complaining, but we can only correct it by taking a bold step to bring about the real change we are all clamouring for,” he said.

On why he chose to run on the platfor of the PDP in a state controlled by the All Progressives Cogress (APC), he said he knew how much influence governors wield in LGA elections, but expressed confidence that he would defeat the APC candidate.

“My father was a founding member of PDP in Lagos State and PDP is a political platform that represents what I believe in, in terms of system, equity and fairness. You can see clearly the difference between PDP and the ruling APC. They have been in power for seven years and you can see the level of rot in the system. So, I do not want to associate with such a union. I would rather stay with a party that encourages fairness, that encourages youths to go into politics, and that is PDP. I have been in PDP since 2007 and actually contested for the House of Assembly in 2019, hence, I’m not new in PDP.”

Unlike before, according to him, youths are now ready to play active roles in politics, adding that majority of contestants the council poll in the state are youths. He said, “It is a gradual process. The truth is, it has not been easy for young people to get into the muddy waters of the nation’s politics. Politics in Nigeria is too expensive and the process of winning election too demanding.”

However my involvement in active politics has encouraged many youths in Oriade to be actively involved in the political process. Amuwo Odofin is predominantly a PDP if the council election in Lagos is free and fair, i will win the Chairmanship of Oriade”

He said his strategy of door-to-door campaign to reach out to indigenes and non especially the Igbo who he said constitute the largest population in Amuwo Odofin has received a boost. He said “The indigenes and non indigenes have shown great support for my aspiration even though the Amuwo is dominantly non indigenes and by default the non indigenes are endeared towards PDP by inclination. So, through my door-to-door strategy, I have reached out the great number of indigenes and non indigenes and by the grace of God, I will win. We need to vote out most of the crop of leaders we have not only in Lagos State, but at the centre. The truth is, APC have not effected any change. Everybody has seen that they have not performed”

On what he is bringing to the table in terms of infrastructural and youth development if elected, he said “Within the first one hundred days in office we commence construction and reconstruction of inner roads in Oriade as alternative routes. However, if we fix the inner street roads, it will reduce pressure the highways and major roads. The thing I hope to do is youth empowerment. They say youths are the leaders of tomorrow, if know Oriade LCDA very you know there is skills a acquisition centre where youths trained to acquire skills, unfortunately the centre is moribund. Therefore, If elected, we will revive the centre by equipping it with the state of art instruments and equipments. There is no reason why we cannot teach our youths to acquire skills to become self sufficient and self reliance. Also, I will be give grants or start up money to successful graduates from the skill centre. That will enable to contribute their quarter to the economic development of the area. we have so many miscreants on the streets of Oriade because they meaningfully engaged. If the skills acquisition centre is up and running, I assure you these jobless youths will be meaningfully engaged”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.