Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Valentine Ozigbo, has promised to develop Governor Willie Obiano’s Local Government Area, Anambra East, if elected governor.

Ozigbo also promised to pay adequate attention to development issues in all the LGAs in that part of the state that make up Omambala, saying that he would transform the area into the biggest agricultural hub in the country.

The governorship hopeful made the promise while speaking at his campaign rally in Aguleri, Obiano’s hometown, which was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church field

“My dear people, I will not abandon any project left uncompleted in your area by my predecessor. My government will bring transformation here and do everything your son and brother could not do for you. I’m in the race to wipe your tears”, he promised.

Ozigbo, who spoke glowingly about his Ka Anambra Chawapu blueprint for the state, expressed worry over the failure of the current state government to give the Omambala area the attention it deserves.

The immediate past President and Group CEO of TRANSCORP Plc said that the Omambala area, which is the food basket of the state, has remained a mere subsistence farming zone, “even when one of your own occupies the position of number one citizen in the state.”

He said: “By the grace of God, my administration will concentrate greater efforts, attention and resources on areas with unique economic potentials, such as the Omambala area.

“We want to harness the agricultural and tourism potentials of the Omambala area and ensure that it becomes viable sources of internally generated revenue.

“The four local government areas which Anambra East is one, will be an agricultural hub that will go beyond mere production to processing of agricultural produce”, Ozigbo promised.

Former state chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Ejike Oguebego, who serves as the Director of Inter-Party and Intra-Party Affairs for the Governorship Campaign Organisation, in his remark, expressed confidence that his party would win the election.

Oguebego, a prominent political leader in Anambra East LGA, recalled that “When we started this journey, I told people that Valentine Ozigbo would win the PDP primary election, and he did. Today, he is standing before you with a promise to make your life better if elected governor.

“I can assure you that by March 2022, he will be inaugurated as governor through your hard work and prayers”, Oguebego said.

