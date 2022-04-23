From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Not less than 150 persons were Friday night roasted by fire break out at an illegal refinery at Abizi community in Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema council area of Imo State.

It was also learnt that about ,150 others were injured .

The state government has also declared one Okenze Onyenwoke , the alleged owner of the illegal refinery wanted .

The state commissioner for Petroleum Resources ,Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah who paid an on the spot assessment described the incident as very unfortunate said that he could not confirm the actual figure of the death.

He said : ” It is sad and unfortunate and a lesson for our youths who are desperate for quick wealth and this is the negative consequences of acquiring fast wealth.

Adding , ” The activities of this illegal refineries have caused damages of the aquatic life and farmlands in our communities ,this is very unnecessary death “.

Opiah disclosed that most of the illegal refineries are not indigenes of Ohaji/ Egbema council but from out side Imo state.

” Most of these illegal refineries are not from. Imo state but they are as far as Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states and we have continued to warn our people to accommodate them because what they are sabotaging our community for the selfish aims. The stste government has declared one Okenze Onyenwaoke who is the owner of the illegal refinery wanted and he should make himself available to the police immediately”.

When our Correspondent visited the scene observed over 100 charred bodies littered in the place .