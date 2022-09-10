From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Association of Tank Farm Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN), has lauded the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi Abubarkar for aqcuiring eight supphiciated Gun boats to aid in fighting illigal bunkering and sea pirates.

In a statement in Umuahia, Abia State, the national chairman of ATOGMAN, Lawrence kanu equally commended the NSCDC CG for dissolving the anti vandal section of the Corps.

The national chairman of the Association said the decision of the NSCDC boss would drastically reduce oil bunkering which he said has made Nigeria to lose N25b monthly in oil revenue.

Kanu promised the NSCDC CG of ATOGMAN’s support in his fight against oil bunkering with its attendant sabotage to the nation’s economy.

“ATOGMAN hails NSDCD CG’s actions in his fight against oil bunkering and we pledge to give him all the necessary support in this direction.

“All should be involved in this war against oil bunkering to save the nation’s economy. With the recent feat by NSCDC, if other agencies of government can synergize with them, the fight against illegal bunkering would be a done deal”

While applauding the Commandant General of NSCDC), for disbanding the Anti Bunkering Unit of the Corps, Kanu advised other agencies to do same.

“To checkmate incessant reported alleged cases of connivance with oil bunkers by some bad eggs in NSCDC, any officer that have served in the oil producing states for six months, should be transferred to another state for effectiveness.

While advising other security agencies to emulate NSCDC, Kanu called on the federal government to give more financial support to the Corps in its current fight against oil thieft.

He advised his members not to be involved in the illegal oil business as anybody caught, would face the law.