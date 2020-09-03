Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed 16 buildings constructed illegally in Okota within Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.

The Ministry has also served Contravention Notices on three bonded container terminals in the same area as well.

The 16 building sealed, included shopping malls, hotels, warehouses and private residences illegally converted for other use.

The buildings were allegedly constructed without Planning Permits or were built at variance with the Approval Order of the area.

While the bonded terminals, located on Ago Palace Way and Muyibat Oyefusi Street, Okota, were found to have been inappropriately constructed in residential areas and, therefore, requested to come forward with Planning Permits for the facilities to avoid being sealed.

The monitoring and enforcement team, led by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, insisted that Lagosians must build by the rule, warning that no excuses would be entertained from property owners and developers found violating approvals despite the persistent public enlightenment by the State Government.

The Commissioner reiterated that property owners and developers should shun charlatans and approach the District Office of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) to process their Planning Permits and follow the rule during construction of buildings.