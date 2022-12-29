From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has commenced the investigation of alleged loss $2.4billion from illegal sale of 48 million crude oil belonging to the country by some government officials in 2015, with a promise to unravel all facts in respect to the allegation.

The chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee saddled with probe, Mark Gbillah, while speaking at the inaugural meeting of the probe panel, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the investigation is a proof of the commitment of the Green Chamber to addressing issues relating to the resources of the country.

The House had last week adopted a motion calling for a probe of all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 till date with regards to quantity, insurance, revenue generated, remittances into the federation accounts or other accounts as well as utilization of the revenue.

According to the motion, a whistle blower had alleged that in 2015, an “entire cargo of 48 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude was sold without the proceeds being remitted to the coffers of the country, which translated to a loss to the Nigerian State of over $2.4 billion considering the 2015 global average crude oil price of $52 per

barrel.”

However, Gbillah, who explained that the committee in the course of its assignment will also investigate crude oil sales in the country from 2014 to date, as well as whistle blowers information, recoveries and expenditure of the recoveries, assured that the panel will get to the root of the matter.

“The committee takes very seriously issues that has to do with allegations. We owe Nigerians the benefit of doubt in line with our constitution, we owe them a duty of care to ensure that we unravel the fact of the matter; before we start to make any assertions. In carrying out our functions, one of the things we are going to do is to interview those who made the allegations. Some of them have reached out to the committee alleging threat to their lives.

“I believe that considering the amount of borrowing that our country is subjected to now, $2.4 billion is money this country very seriously need. It is not something that this committee is taking lightly. The leadership is in support of this committee arriving at the truth and the fact behind this matter. It shows the seriousness of this House in addressing issues that has to do with the commonwealth of Nigerians.

“We want to assure all whistleblowers, who have revelation to provide to this committee, that their information will be treated with the greatest level of confidence, as it is done all over the world,” he stated.