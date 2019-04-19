Tony Ogaga

As the countdown to the Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) which holds April 29 and 30 at Freedom Park, Lagos, beckons, the organisers have revealed that the colloquium will address issues of illegal migration, while speakers will include Steve Ayorinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, and Pretty Okafor, PMAN president among others.

Speaking, Ayoola Sadare, Festival Founder/Organiser said: “Tragic tales of people being smuggled illegally and finding themselves at the risk of assault and abuse abound. Hence, the LIJF 2019 colloquium seeks to find ways to tackle the challenge through the use of music and the creatives arts with the theme: Music And The Creative Arts As Tools For Addressing The Dangers and Perils Of Illegal/Irregular Mass Migration.’

“After the 10th anniversary of LIJF in 2018, someone close to me embarked on the journey to Europe through the Sahara Desert despite strong advice and evidence of what transpires during the journey. This shocked me and it dawned on me how hopeless people must feel and how desperate they are to escape their situation and embark on this journey.”

This year’s edition will feature both home based and international acts like David Friesen, Christine Kamau, Bright Gain, Orliam, Sam Ayunke, Wole Oni, DJ Humility, Temmie Ovwasa – Ybnl Princess and a host of others.

The event is organised by Inspiro productions and Sloweganzi InternatPonal and supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts & Culture, PMAN, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and numerous media houses and organisations.