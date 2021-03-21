From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Sectional Head, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna State zonal office, Sadiq Abubakar, has declared the rate of illegal acquisition of land and property in recent times in Kaduna State as alarming.

Fielding questions from journalists on Saturday shortly after a meeting with National Union of Land and Properties Agents Association of Nigeria (NULPAAN), Kaduna State chapter, Abubakar lamented that some persons use their traditional titles to sell illegal property to unsuspecting members of the public.

This is even as the zonal chairman of the land agents association, Buba Musa, disclosed that there are bad eggs among the membership of the association, assuring that they would soon be fished out to face the wrath of the law.

EFCC Sectional Head said: “Honestly speaking, illegal land and property acquisition is alarming in Kaduna State, including the new Millennium City. People will be using traditional title to sell land to people, and eventually these people will turn out to be victims. We have a lot of cases pertaining to land issue. It is of great concern to us because people lose their hard-earn money. They report to EFCC for investigation of such cases.

“The way out is to collaborate with the land agents. Try to know the owner of the land with genuine documents. This will go a long way to reducing the crime rate. Go to KASUPDA and verify the authenticity of the land, and after that you also go to Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) and perfect every documentation concerning the land.”