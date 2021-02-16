From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Government, yesterday, took steps to check illegal logging in the state, as it sealed 23 Saw Mills for being in possession of 279 illegal logs suspected to have been harvested from several forests without permission from the necessary quarters.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Mr Lucky Wasa who annoounced this, told journalists that the illegal logs were felled and taken away from Edo State Forest Reserves at odd hours and vowed that the culprits would be brought to book.

He disclosed that Forest Officers and Uniformed Field Staff would henceforth be running shifts to curtail the activities of these illegal loggers.

The Permanent Secretary, therefore, called on saw millers and lorry owners “not to accept illegal logs as the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on any defaulters”.

He solicited the support of saw millers and timber contractors in the state to partner with the state government in its afforestation programme.

Wasa further disclosed that 242 logs stolen from the creeks of Edo State being carted away to a neighbouring state, have been intercepted by a crack team led by the Head of Log Control, Mr. Felix Edokpayi, adding that the logs are currently in the custody of the Marine Police.

Besides, he said the Edo State Government has convened a meeting to be held this week for all Saw Millers in Benin City.

According to the Permanent Secretary, tthe meeting which is at the instance of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, is part of efforts at curbing the activities of illegal loggers in the state.