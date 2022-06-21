Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The Secretary – General of the Inter – Governmental Marital Committee, IMC, Prince Roger Adedimeji Michael and officials of the Owerri Municipal Council of Imo state ,on on Tuesday executed an order of the federal High court sitting in Lagos the sealing of the ministry of Interior marriage registry in the Owerri Municipal council of Imo state , saying that only the local government councils have the authority to handle the registration of all types of marriages in the country .

Recall that the Inter- governmental committee which is the forum of Local government Marriage Registrars had obtained a judgment from a federal High court in 2004 against the Federal Ministry of Interior for usurping one of the statutory functions of local governments and contracting out same Private firms .

Prince Adedimeji Michael who is also the lead counsel of the IMC said that only the local governments are empowered to register all types of marriages in accordance with the provision of section 7( 5) of the federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 constitution as amended in paragraph 1 ( I) of the fourth schedule .

He also disclosed that the IMC intends to reclaim all the registration fees for illegally collected by the Ministry of Interior since 2004 for the local Governments so that those who have already done the marriage registration with the Ministry of Interior be re- registered with the local government councils to validate them .

Speaking after the sealing of the Ministry of Interior marriage registry located in a private building in the new Owerri, Prince warned the minister of interior and those he has contracted risks jail if they flouts the order of the court .

He said ,” It is an order that we must execute but the ministry of Interior opposed it. The Judge over ruled their application and asked us to proceed with the execution .The implication of the execution is that if by any chance the firm engaged by the Ministry continues to conduct marriage registration with evidence we will fill form 48 which is disobedience of court order and after a month it will be followed with form 49 and we will specifically mentioned the names of the people that disobeying the court order like the minister himself and the people running this marriage registry here that is committal to prison. And will have to show cause why they should not be send to jail.

Adding , ” part of our prayer at the Appeal court is that those who have already registered allow to bring part of the fees so that the local governments can register them and endorse their certificates but the judge of the federal High court in Lagos did not grant and that is one of the grounds of our Appeal court .

So, this was a declarative judgement given in our favour since 2004 but we have another judgment in 2021 December for enforcement. We have already enforced same in Rivers state, Edo and now here .”