Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), has expressed worry over proliferation of medicine stores in Ekiti State, noting that the anomaly became worse since the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council announced the sealing of 12 pharmacies and 254 patent medicine stores over unethical conducts.

The Registrar, Elijah Mohammed, said the council was strongly disturbed by the illegal medicine stores that had flooded the state, pointing out that the illegal outlets were operating without pharmacists to handle ethical medicines in their premises, hence irrational dispensing of medicine resulting in treatment failures and untoward effect on patients.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Counci’s Director of Enforcement, Stephen Esumobi, disclosed that “the aim of the enforcement exercise is to ensure that all premises where medicines are sold are registered, having fulfilled conditions with respect to location, storage facilities, environment, documentation and personnel.”

He said illegal outlets had in many ways assisted the supply of substances to criminal elements in many parts of the country, who carried out unholy activities under the influence of drugs.

He identified the towns visited to include Ado-Ekiti, Ifaki, Usi, Ido, Iyin, Igede, Ijero, Aramoko, Ayetoro, Otun, Iworoko, Ikole, Oye, Ayagbaju and Ilupeju.

He explained that “at the end of the enforcement exercise, 409 premises comprising 37 pharmacies, 372 patent medicine shops were visited. A total of 266 premises made up of 12 pharmacies and 254 patent medicine shops were sealed off for operating without registration with the PCN, failure to renew license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions among others.

“Six patent medicine vendors were arrested for breaking PCN seals and they will be charged to court when investigations are concluded.”