Steve Agbota

As a result of ongoing border security operatives tagged Operation ex-Swift Response,” a joint exercise aimed at securing the nation’s borders, 55 Nigerians and 15 other foreigners were arrested as illegal migrants at Seme.

These people were apprehended while attempting to cross Seme and Cotonu borders and were repatriated by security personnels stationed at the Nigeria’s border (Seme).

A source who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity said about 50 Nigerians attempted to leave through bushes without documents and other 15 foreigners trying to enter Nigeria were clamped down by the men in uniform.

He said the 15 foreigners are of different African nationalities but they could not travel through the approved border route because none of them had traveling document and trying to enter the country illegally.

According to him, the illegal migrants were arrested and after taking their records, were repatriated with a warning that another attempt at unlawful entry into the country could lead to dire consequences as provided by law.

Meanwhile, the source explained that the 50 Nigeria citizens were sent back after being counselled on the need to have genuine documents and travel only through approved routes after properly going through immigration officials.

He explained: “Our operatives are combing the bushes as part of this operation because we suspected the possibility of such movements. As we speak, our men are on the flanks checking movements of people and goods. We shall continue with the checks for as long as the operation lasts. Let me add that checking illegal migrants is a routine duty here. The difference now is the combined efforts by various government security agencies.”

Meanwhile, importers of rice and other traders have started counting their losses across the borders, saying the security operations, which eventually led to closure of borders across Nigeria is hiting hard on the neighbouring economies.

Investigation revealed that already people in Benin Republic are not happy with their President Patrick Talon to have allowed President Muhammadu Buhari initiate joint border security operation to protect the country land and maritime borders without doing anything about it.