From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President of Rarduja International, Eddy Duru, has staged a campaign against illegal migration of Nigerians to European countries, warning that the adventure has dire consequences.

Duru, who spoke recently at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Karu, in Abuja, noted that in 2018 over 600 deaths were recorded, advising citizens to get proper information on how to travel before embarking on a journey abroad.

The Chief Ambassador of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP), appealed to governments, to utilize scares resources for the good of citizens in order to discourage people from traveling illegally out of the country.

“The essence of this sensitisation is in line with our continued campaign on irregular migration and unplanned journey abroad.

“This year we are running a programme in continuation of what we are doing before now across the four zones of Nigeria; in Owerri, Benni, Lagos and Abuja.

“And in continuation to that, we run campaign and talking to the masses especially to those who listen to us to come together and get more enlightened.

“Our core message is do not travel without proper information. We are not saying people should not travel, but there are a thousand and one way you can travel right.

“There are different statistics at different times. From our presentation you could see that 602 travelled in 2016. In 2018 we had 2000 who died.

“So, the statistics is a continued statistics that we will continue to update from time to time. Nevertheless the fact that people continue to use the wrong route it is a problem. Many Nigerians are trapped in Libya waiting to be repatriated.

“I am partnering with NAPTIP. I am the Chief ambassador of NAPTIP in Nigeria. We have only chief ambassador.

“We work with NOA, ministry of education and all the agencies. Ww work with the foreign affairs ministry in Germany who are also aiding me on this journey.