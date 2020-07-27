John Adams, Minna

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in Tunga area of Minna, the Niger State capital by gunmen in the early hours of Sunday.

The boy ,Ayuba ,was shot at an illegal mining site behind M.I. Wushishi Housing Estate in Tunga at about 4:00am . Several others sustained various gunshot injuries and are currently being treated at private hospitals in Minna. A source close to the area told Daily Sun that the deceased was among the over 50 boys, aged between 12 to 20 who stormed the illegal mining site in the early hour of Sunday for their usual illegal activities.

Although the identities of the gunmen were not known as at the time of filing this report, sources close to the area said the boy may have been shot either by vigilantes or the locals.

Local farmers in the area, it was gathered, have consistently raised the alarm over the destruction caused to their farms due to the activities of illegal miners.

However, due to complaints and resistance from the local farmers, this group of miners resorted to carrying out their activities between 3:00am and 6:00am to avoid any form of resistance from the farmers.

It was gathered that illegal mining activities have assumed an alarming rate in suburbs of Minna, the state capital and other parts of the state in recent time, defying every solution towards stopping it.

The activities of these illegal miners have led to destruction of farms and threats of erosion in the affected areas.

Niger State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP, Wasiu Abiodun, could not confirm the incident, saying that he was yet to get the details of the incident ,but promised to get back to the Reporter.