From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) has been charged to complement government efforts in sensitizing people of the Niger Delta, particularly the youths on the environmental and health hazards associated with illegal bunkering and refining of crude oil.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the charge at the weekend when members of the Bayelsa State Executive and Elders Council of HOSCON paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, explained that, apart from the deleterious health effects caused by artisanal refining of crude oil, the menace also constitutes grave economic sabotage to the country and Bayelsa State in particular.

He further pointed out that illegal oil refining popularly known as “kpo fire” has claimed several lives, and therefore, called on the youths to resist the temptation of going into such criminal and hazardous activities.

Ewhrudjakpo who condemned the call for legalization of illegal refining of petroleum products by some youths in the state, said HOSCON has a strategic role to play in the ongoing sensitization efforts of the government to discourage youths involved in the act.

He advised the pressure group to take it as an essential duty to educate the communities on how best to demand their rights from oil companies operating in their areas using legal means, instead of being unnecessarily confrontational.

Responding to the group’s requests, especially on the passage of the BYSOPADEC Bill pending before the State House of Assembly, Senator Ewhrudjakpo urged HOSCON to leverage on its over 1,200-community membership capacity to prevail on the Assembly to pass the bill into law.

In his presentation, the Chairman of HOSCON, Bayelsa Chapter, Pastor Samson Dabbey-Graham said the visit was to formally introduce the new executive members to the Deputy Governor and explore areas of collaboration with government.

Pastor Dabbey-Graham who pledged HOSCON’s readiness to work closely with the government, pleaded with the Prosperity Administration to empower the association with contract jobs to enable it to raise funds to start a palm oil mining factory in the state.