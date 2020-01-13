Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is to shut down schools operating illegally, Minister of State, FCT, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has said.

He said the Quality Assurance Department of Education Secretariat would scale-up its monitoring and inspection of schools to ensure they operate in line with approved standards.

The minister stated this at the inauguration of PET International Academy, Abuja.

Aliyu, who was represented by the Director of FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Adamu Noma, said the provision of quality education should not be the responsibility of government alone. He said private sector participation was necessary to having quality education.

The minister said as at September 2019, approval had been granted to 1,648 private schools to operate as junior and senior secondary schools.

“Provision of quality education should not be the responsibility of government alone. We have come to the realisation that private sector engagement is key to quality education. I want to state unequivocally that the FCT Administration will not compromise standard in both our public and private schools. The administration will not hesitate to close down illegal and substandard schools. This is a task we must carry out to ensure standard in our educational sector,” Aliyu said.

The minister commended the management of PET Academy for establishing an ultra model school to compliment government efforts in the FCT.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government placed top priority on education given its critical role to nation building.

Aliyu assured that the FCT Administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring education for students.

Proprietor of the school, Jeremiah Ekele, acknowledged that the provision of quality and functional education to pupils and students cannot be left in the hands of government alone. Ekele said PEM Academy was established with the aim of complementing government efforts.