From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said illegal crude oil refinery operators are causing great health hazard to residents of the state and destroying the national economy, which his administration will not tolerate.

Governor Wike made the declaration when he received, on courtesy visit, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor told the Chief of Defence Staff the importance of the war against illegal crude oil refinery activities because the proceeds from the oil and gas sector sustain the country.

“You and I know that one product we have today that has kept this country going is oil and gas, which I will say is the main source of our revenue in this country today.

“And so, we must as a people, as a government, it doesn’t matter whichever faction you may be or whichever divide you may be, or you may find yourself. What is important you must defend any of our national assets,” Wike said.

Governor Wike assured that his administration would not spare any meaningful measure that can be deployed to stem illegal crude oil refinery activities in the state.