By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) has issued a three-day removal notice to all owners of makeshift structures, shanties, kiosks and vehicles at Maroko and Lekki Coastal Road, Lekki, Lagos.

Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Mr Femi Moliki, said: “The Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led his team to the points of the issuance of the removal notices, noted that the order became necessary for the road construction along the coastal road which serves as an alternative route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“The road, which leads to Lekki Free Zone, has been dotted by illegal structures, shanties, abandoned vehicles, containers and trading activities.

Jejeloye said the stretch of road has been taken over by mechanics, block makers, bamboo and wood sellers, shanties and other illegal occupiers, which hampers road construction work in the area.

He stated that on expiration of the notice on Thursday, officials of the agency would remove all structures, shanties, abandoned vehicles and materials in the area.

“He noted that the removal of shanties and criminal hideouts in the Marwa Waterside area would reduce traffic robbery and other criminal activities on Lekki/Ajah Corridor, particularly around Jakande Roundabout.

