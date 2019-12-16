Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been urged to intensify efforts to curb the activities of illicit drug traffickers in Ekiti State in order to reduce the rise in associated crimes such as rape and robbery, the Inland Club of Ado Ekiti, a social group, made the appeal on Monday.

The group advised the drug regulatory agency to beam its searchlights on flash points like Atikankan and Ojumose areas, where Indian hemp and other prohibited drugs are being hawked out in the open, to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The President of the Club, Prince Boye Adeoye, spoke on Monday during a press conference heralding a weeklong ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the club’s establishment in Ado Ekiti.

Members of the group include Ekiti Deputy Governor Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment Chief Niyi Adebayo, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youths, Hon Yemi Adaramodu, another federal lawmaker, Hon Sola Fatoba, Commissioner for Works in Ekiti Mr Sola Adebayo, among other distinguished Ekiti men.

Speaking on the menace of drug abuse in Ekiti, Adeoye said: “we will support NDLEA to combat drug abuse. We are going to point the attention of the NDLEA to deal with those sellers of hard drugs in those flash points.

“That is why we are having a workshop where issues of drug abuse form part of our weeklong programme. The menace destroys the lives of our youths and, as a responsible organisation, we have to show concern,” he said.

The group appealed to members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to drive safely at yuletide and resist the temptation of hike transport fares that would inflict burdens on ordinary citizens.

“No justification for any increase in transportation fare, this is because there is no change in the price of petrol, and we want to commend the federal government for ensuring stability in this regard,” he said.

The club saluted President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against unlawful material acquisition and money laundering, saying this will help in building the economy and reduce poverty in the country.

Stating that the Inland Club was established 1959 with the intention of contributing to the socio economic fortunes of Ekiti district, Adeoye said: “We have been able to reduce unemployment by way of human capital development, because we have 25 staff working for us in Inland Club. We have impacted on the society by carrying out humanitarian gestures, even in the area of education and sports.

“As part of our social responsibilities to Ekiti residents, we are visiting the school for the deaf and blind, where we will donate materials to alleviate the their vulnerability,” he said.

The group paid tribute to the founding fathers of the club, including the late Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Aladesanmi Anirare, Chief JA Anisulowo, Major Gen Adeyinka Adebayo, and others who contributed to the establishment and sustenance of the social group.

He also praised Chief Afe Babalola for donating a 15-room guest house to the club to generate money to run its affairs.