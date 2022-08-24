From Gyang Bere, Jos

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali said criminals take illicit drugs to commit criminality in society.

Gen. Ali disclosed this on Wednesday when the management team from Quintessential Healthcare Center, Jos paid him a courtesy visit at Headquarters 3 Division, Jos Plateau state.

In a press statement signed by Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 3 Division, Major Ishaku Takwa decried the use of hard drugs by criminals to perpetrate evil in society and called for continuous collaboration between government agencies and civil society organisations to curtail the taking and circulation of illicit substances.

The GOC commended the Quintessential Healthcare services for its enlightenment programmes on dangers of illicit drugs and said the organisation has assisted troops on post traumatic disorder and stress.

The Director Quintessential Healthcare Center Jos, Prof. Moses Audu who spoke earlier commended the GOC for his support to the organisation to enable it reach out to larger targets.

He said the assistance received had impacted positively on people with mental disorder and traumatic stress.

Prof. Moses commended the military for their untiring efforts towards peace on the Plateau.