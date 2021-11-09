From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has raised alarm that Nigeria’s posterity may be doomed because of increasing interest of its youths in the consumption of illicit drugs and other harmful substances.

The Anglican Primate was particularly concerned that women and young ladies are even becoming more addicted to the drug consumption, saying it’s more worrisome and dangerous for the future of Nigeria.

He said the situation is catastrophic for the future of Nigeria, charging Federal and State Governments to take urgent steps to protect the future of the country by discouraging youths from engaging in consumption of drugs and other harmful substances.

The Anglican Primate raised the alarm in Abuja, on Tuesday, in his welcome address delivered during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCON) with the theme “quit you like men”.

He explained that DIVCON which began in 2011 is the annual gathering of all Anglicans and non Anglicans to discuss the business of God, take relevant refreshments and lessons, and pray for the peace and development of the nation.

He said: “If you drive round Abuja or other major cities in Nigeria, you will see several spots where drugs and other harmful substances are being sold openly to different kinds of people some of whom are underaged who are already addicted to these drugs at early age.

“These days, these drugs are consumed by primary school children, younger people and even women who now rely on these drugs to stay active. Evidently, lots of chief executives of government agencies, and even private establishments are drugs addicts and the effect can be seen in their utterances and actions.

“Men of the military, police and other security agencies are not left out. There are lots of drug addicts in these security agencies. Undoubtedly, most of the crimes we suffer in Nigeria, including banditry and other violent crimes are rooted in drug addiction. If we can sincerely deal with drugs and other harmful substances, as well as gun control, then we would conquer much of our problems.”

To this end, the Primate said the Church of Nigeria has taken it upon themselves to sensitize the people, particularly Anglican members and educate them on the negative effect of the drug consumption.

“They must know that drug is bad, evil and should be avoided. They need to know that drugs take away their financial resources, robs them of their dignity, respect and livelihood opportunities.

“But the most painful part is the fact that the peddlers of these illicit drugs are elites some of whom are occupying high political offices. Some others are owners of reputable companies who makes fortune out of these drugs.”

The Anglican Primate also disclosed that the church has begun manhunt of some of its members, particularly the youths, that left the church for whatever reason.

He said: “We made lot of gains in the 2021 Joshua Generation International Youth Conference through the mentorship group meetings and we want to sustain that.”