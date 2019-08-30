Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has attributed criminal activities by suspected Fulani youths to illiteracy.

He admonished leaders, parents and elders to take the blame for the criminal activities of the Fulani youths for not adequately equipping them with proper environment to become reasonable members of the society.

“The romance with criminal activities by most Fulani youths is due to illiteracy, as they lack both Islamic and western forms of education, given that their parents prepare them only for animal herding at the expense of all other endeavours, including the pursuit of knowledge,” Masari said yesterday at an extra-ordinary security meeting in Katsina.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Director-General (Media and Publicity), Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, said Masari equally directed the Secretary to the State Government (SGS) to arrange for him and security chiefs to meet suspected bandits in their hideouts.

“The governor has said that he is fully prepared and ready to personally go anywhere to meet with anybody to dialogue on how to stamp out bandits’ attacks in the state,” the statement said.

The governor, however, threatened to take whatever action necessary to end banditry, kidnapping and cattle rusting, warning that henceforth government will not toletate the breach of the peace in the state.