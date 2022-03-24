The Institute of Leadership Manpower and Management Development (ILMMD) recently confered a doctorate degree in Leadership and Development on Elochukwu Adibo, a scholar and expert.

Also among the distinguished fellows and doctorate awardees was Arit Etukudoh, an Abuja-based management expert from Akwa Ibom State who received a full-circle award in three different areas.

The institute, which is Nigeria’s professional body for development experts, specialists and practitioners, conducted the investiture for 27 distinguished fellows/doctorate awardees, 19 doctoral fellows and 28 fellows.

Adibo, an internationally certified biomedical scientist with a wealth of experience from the global medical industry, holds a Bachelor of Science and Technology degree in Microbiology, and a Master of Science in Microbiology from the prestigious University of Lagos.

He acquired more postgraduate training in Medical Laboratory Science from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), specializing in Histo/Cyto Pathology, where he graduated as the best student in his set. He has also undergone several specialty training in Health Safety and Environment in the United Kingdom and Nigeria. He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership of the United States of America.

Adibo has a good number of publications and presentations to his credit.

He is a recipient of numerous awards for leadership and quality practice. He is the national president, Guild of Private Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria, through which he has championed many advocacy programmes across the country.

He is the managing director/CEO of El-Lab Limited, a medical diagnostic/ research centre, one of the first three private medical laboratories in Nigeria with ISO 15189:2012 International Accreditation.

Adibo expressed satisfaction especially with the fact that everything was done with professionalism based strictly on merit and verifiable performance.

” Sometimes when you are focused in your pursuit, you may not know those who are observing until you receive interesting commendations and awards like this from reputable institutions.

“I have interacted with this institute for sometime now and I have seen clearly the passion to grow management skills and professionalism, that is why I am motivated to be part of this system.”

Adibo explained that the vast knowledge in leadership and management in the last one or two decades has prepared him comprehensively to hit the ground running with great success in any office he would be assigned to handle by the good people of this country, including but not limited to the highest political office in the land.

“ I clearly visualize the leadership challenges this country has over the years in different sectors and levels, and that is one key factor that motivated me to train myself and seek extensive knowledge in leadership management to contribute my own part where required.

“At this level, I am supremely confident that I am fully prepared to handle any aspect and level of leadership that will come along as we move towards 2023 and beyond,” Adibo said.

The Director of Protocols of the institute, Dr. Babateye Akinyede revealed that the institute is the most encompassing professional body in the world. “In this institute, leadership is our hallmark, manpower is our treasure, management is our culture and development is our testimony. All these touchpoints provide the all-encompassing posture we proudly love to showcase” Akinyede explained.

In his presentation, Dr. Theophilus Okonofua, Director of Membership Services spoke on the theme: Systemic Leadership.

He explained that systems, not personalities are the most appropriate instruments to govern any society. He listed four major things we need to respect to foster good systemic leadership – Principles, Laws, Truth and name. He spoke on truth as the best tool that can help anyone store, recall, and sustain any presentation no matter how long or frequent we would need to state it without losing its originality.