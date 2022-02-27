Ahead of the March 25 election of a new Director-General for the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism for the victory of candidate that will represent Africa for the contest.

Ngige said this, Friday, in his office while receiving the African Union (AU) candidate for the election, Gilbert Houngbo of the Republic of Togo.

The Ambassador of Togo to Nigeria, Lene Dimban, other embassy officials and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba accompanied Houngbo, who came to solicit Nigeria’s support.

Speaking after listening to the manifesto of the AU candidate, Ngige said although two candidates were coming from Africa, Nigeria as a tripartite member of the ILO Governing Board would do everything possible to see that the continent spoke with one voice during the election in Geneva.

He said he was delighted that the AU candidate understood the politics of ILO and the aspiration of Africa, with regards to the democratisation of the UN agency.

“You have done good diplomatic work to make your country, Togo, to present you to Africa. Nigeria and Togo belong to the ECOWAS and AU. So, I want to congratulate you for the hurdle crossed in the continent. As far as we are concerned, you are a continental candidate now,” he said.