The upcoming session of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Governing Body (GB), originally scheduled for 12-26 March, will not take place in light of the decisions taken by the Swiss authorities to counter the spread of COVID-19. The ILO said it means that the governing body’s business will be dealt with later in the year.

The cancellation follows a risk assessment by the ILO and consultations with the relevant cantonal authorities, in accordance with the directive issued by the Swiss Federal Council on February 28.

The ILO said the risk assessment took into account the fact that about 500 people from over 70 countries participate in the Governing Body.

The Swiss Federal Council has banned any public or private event of more than 1,000 people until March 15.

It also requested organizers of events of less than 1,000 people, which includes the ILO GB meeting, to carry out a risk assessment to determine whether planned events should go ahead.

Governing Body business will be dealt with at its next sessions in May, June and November this year.

The ILO said it will continue to follow the guidance and advice of the World Health Organization and the Swiss authorities.

The Governing Body of the International Labour Office is the executive body of the ILO.

It comprises governments, workers and employers, and takes decisions on ILO policy, decides the agenda of the International Labour Conference, adopts the draft Programme and Budget of the Organization and elects the Director-General.