James Ojo, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari has received commendation from the International Labour organisation(ILO) for approving minimum wage for workers in the country.

Buhari signed into law, a minimum wage of N30,000 for the least paid worker on April 1, while its implementation was yet to properly take off nationwide.

The commendation was delivered to the Nigerian Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige by the ILO Director General, Mr. Guy Ryder at the sidelines of the 337 session of the Governing Board of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland over the weekend.

A statement from the minister’s office stated that the ILO was impressed that Nigeria could afford a New Minimum Wage at a time of teething economic challenges.

The statement added that the remark followed briefing by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba to the session on the successful completion of negotiation and implementation of the New Minimum Wage and its Consequential adjustment by the Federal Government. He also informed the organization that labour unions are currently negotiating with other federating units using the template provided by the Federal Government.