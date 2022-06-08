From Bimbola Oyesola, Geneva, Switzerland

Nigeria came under fire at the ongoing 110th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland for itsr failure to ensure all states in the country implement the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

The workers’ body had reported the government to the ILC organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) with full representation of the workers, employers and government.

Nigeria was among the 22 countries invited to supply information to the conference for violating ILO standard.

Others are Benin Republic, Malawi, Liberia, Djibouti and Central African Republic, Hungary, Myanmar, Malaysia, Iraq, Nicaragua, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Belarus, El-Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador, China and Kazakhstan.

Organised Labour, represented by the two centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the ongoing ILC, the first in-presence after the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed how some state governors have frustrated the implementation of the new wage years after it was signed into law.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the national minimum wage bill into law in April 2019. The president’s decision came after the National Assembly passed the bill approving N30,000.

Labour reported that the Federal Government, though had implemented and set standard for the consequential adjustment, lacked the will power to ensure implementation at the states’ level.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said Labour has consistently threatened to shut down three state governments yet to commence the payment of the national minimum wage.

Specifically, the culpable state governments are Taraba, Cross River and Zamfara.

On his part, Quadri Olaleye, Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, said states in the country are capable of fully implementing the new minimum wage “if only they are godly, prudent and have the interest of the workers at heart.”

