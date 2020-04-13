Against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), yesterday, joined other international organisations that have postponed their programmes, deferring the upcoming session of the annual International Labour Conference (ILO), originally scheduled to hold from May 25 to June 5, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The ILO explained that this was in view of the severe restrictions on travel and personal interaction implemented worldwide and the need to ensure the well-being of delegates and staff, adding that the 109th session of the International Labour Conference would take place in June 2021.

As a consequence, the associated 338th and 339th sessions of the ILO Governing Body, scheduled for 25th May and 6th June, 2020, respectively, will also not take place, the ILO said.

It added that, “Despite the deferral of the conference, the ILO and all its offices around the world are operational and will continue to work closely with its constituents, development partners and the multilateral system. The organisation is directing significant efforts towards addressing policy and technical responses to the pandemic, for the immediate and long term.”

The International Labour Conference meets once a year in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss key world of work issues, craft and adopt International Labour Standards and monitor their implementation.