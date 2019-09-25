African Light Heavyweight boxer, Jude Ilo, has pleaded with promoters to sponsor more fights in the country, saying that is the only way to help the fighters develop their skills.

Ilo out-punched Olajide Olatunji in the eight-round national light heavyweight challenge at the Jalisco Sports Centre in Oshodi, Lagos.

The boxer, who is aspiring to compete for a world title next year, said his victory at the Lasgidi Boxing Nite Championship, held in Lagos, was another platform for him to prepare well for the world title fight.

He argued that if boxers were given more opportunity to feature in more championships in the country, contending with top foreign boxers outside Nigeria would not be a problem.

“I’m happy that promoters are now interested in sponsoring boxing in Nigeria, but at this point, Nigerian boxers need more promoters.

“If a boxer keeps training every day and cannot engage in competition, the boxer cannot perform well when he fights for big titles outside Nigeria.

“Next year, I will be fighting for a world title. The venue and opponent would be announced next year. My experience and exposure has given me the confidence that I will win the event. Winning the Lasgidi competition is another way for me to showcase my prowess ahead of the world title fight,” he said.