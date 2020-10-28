According to an official statement by the committee, after serious investigation into the allegation leveled against the past chairman of the committee, “the appeal committee is satisfied that the appeal has merit and therefore disqualified Dr. Chukwuemeka F. Okeke from contesting as the chairman of Anambra State Football Association Board in the upcoming October 2020 Election.”

Okeke was found guilty of three count charge one of which was his position as the chairman of a football club playing in the Nationwide League One, Aspire Football Club, which contradicts the guideline for someone aspiring to be the chairman of a FA. He was also accused of been instrumental in the registration of 15 delegates before he resigned as the chair- man of the caretaker committee, making him a judge in his own case. The final accusation was his position as NFF licensed football intermediary, which offends NFF’s integrity initiative.