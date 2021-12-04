From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The alumni association of Ilogbo High School(IHS), Ilogbo-Ekiti, on Friday, elected its first executive council members after the pioneer interim executive council members of the association bowed out of the office having served for four years.

The election of the new executive council, which took place at the school’s premises situated along Ilogbo-Ayegunle road, Ilogbo-Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was done via ratification as all the contestants emerged unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association.

Joel Agbebi, a United Kingdom-based entrepreneur, emerged as the first executive President while two Female Seasoned Public Administrators, Wemimo Gegeoju and Chinyere Alawode, were elected Vice-Presidents one and two respectively.

Samuel Fasanmi, PhD, a psychometrician, and University Don was returned as General Secretary after serving the pioneer administration in the same capacity.

Tayo Ariyo, a Lagos Public School Principal got the nod of his old mates to represent them in the new cabinet as Treasurer while Michael Adebayo, a well-travelled Entrepreneur, was elected the Financial Secretary of the alumni body.

Maxwell Adeleye, an Associate, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, a Public Relations Expert and Self-determination Activist, emerged as Publicity Secretary while Olamide Awogbemi, an entrepreneur, was elected Assistant General Secretary, with Olajumoke Oguntoye of 1985 set emerging as Welfare Director.

Inaugurating the new executive members, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Samuel Fayomi, said the emergence of the first elected leaders of the Alumni is expected to reinvigorate the association towards a new service that will aid further development of IHS.

The New President, Mr Joel Agbebi, in his acceptance speech, promised to consolidate the achievements of the outgone executives by giving his alma mater a new face.

“By the Grace of God, IHS Alumni will have a new website before the first quarter of 2022. I want to assure you that the new executives will work assiduously to give our alma mater an infrastructural face-lift in all ramifications. We shall also prioritise award of scholarship to brilliant and indigent students yearly, among others.”

The Agbebi’s1983 set donated Two Lawn Mowers to their alma mater to help in cutting grasses within the school premises.

The new executive members will serve in their various capacities for a tenure of four years.

