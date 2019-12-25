Vivian Onyebukwa

The reinstatement of Chairman, Igbo Traditional Rulers Forum, Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya, as the Obi of Obinugwu kingdom by Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has been hailed by a cross section of Nigerians.

Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, described the development as healthy for the traditional institution just as King Edmund Dankoro, the Amanayabo of Nembe and Chairman, South-South Monarchs Forum, said Governor Ihedioha has proved that he believed in truth and rule of law.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu also expressed happiness over the governor’s action, noting that all glory goes to God.

In the same vein, leader of the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and Ijele Ndigbo, Ralph Uwazuruike, said Ihedioha’s action is indication that the governor is a believer in justice and rule of law.

Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nwabekee and Eze Nwokonna also from Abia, in their respective reactions, said Imo is blessed to have Ihedioha as governor.

Speaking on behalf of their colleagues, Eze Ben Nwaneri and Eze Anayo Durueburuo of Owubinubi in Ikeduru Local Government Area and Okwudor, Njaba LGA, expressed gratitude to the governor for reinstating Ilomuanya, who they described as their “lawfully recognised chairman.”