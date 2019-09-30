Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Ilorin community in Kwara State has constructed an electronic-library within the premises of Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque.

Chairman of the central working committee of Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque, Shehu AbdulGafar, said the establishment of the library had been unduly delayed due to paucity of funds.

He expressed delight that the library and the mosque have continued to receive recognition, acceptance and support nationally and internationally from people.

He thanked the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede for donating books to the library, and an ICT consultant, Hamza Usman for donating 10 computers, table, chairs and installation cable to the project.

AbdulGafar said: “Dr Bukhari, an Imam at the holy mosque, Ka’aba, Saudi Arabia, during a recent visit described the mosque as the best on the African continent. He did not only leave Ilorin with a promise to assist in sourcing books, he immediately initiated connections with authorities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to see that his promises are fulfilled and that the mosque gets more assistance in that regard. We have started seeing the result as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait authorities have prepared containers of Islamic books ready to be shipped to Lagos for onward delivery to the mosque.