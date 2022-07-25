From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has arraigned two suspects, a 67-year-old man, Saadu Alabi, and one Abdulganiyu Haruna, who allegedly raped three underage students of Community Junior Secondary School in Ilorin on several occasions.

The suspects were dragged before Magistrate O.A Idiagbon for having several sexual intercourses with minors who are all twelve years old under the disguise of helping them to do invisible charm, (Afeeri).

According to the police report, the matter was reported by a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Barrister Anthonia Erinfolami, who claimed Abdulganiyu who lives in the same area as one of the victims, had carnal knowledge of her in his room on several occasions.

While addressing the court, the prosecutor, Abdullahi Sanni, informed the court of the motion exparte attached to the police report, urging the Magistrate to grant the prayers contained in the motion by ordering the suspects’ remand.

Counsel to the suspects, Usman Omotosho disclosed that the court can only take cognisance of the matter but cannot try it for lack of jurisdiction.

Magistrate Idiagbon, in his short ruling, ordered the remand of the suspect in the Oke Kura custodial Centre till August 4.