Residents of Alagbado, in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara, have called on Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) in Ilorin to save their lives and restore normal electricity supply to the area.

This followed the falling of a high tension electric pole on the road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pole fell after a windstorm that ravaged the community and rendered some residents homeless in the process.

When NAN visited the scene, some residents had deployed emergency and temporary signs on the road to alert incoming and outgoing motorists on the danger ahead.

The high tension cable on the electric pole fell on the road that leads to an isolation centre for COVID-19 located at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin.

This incident had forced motorists, motorcyclists and pedestrians to apply extreme caution while plying the road.

One of the residents, Mr Taiye Ibrahim, decried the negative impact of the fallen electric pole on the community, saying that they now live in palpable fear.

He said the residents’ apprehension was not unconnected with the danger posed to the lives of motorists and others coming into the area in the night without prior knowledge of the incident. Ibrahim said that due to the development big trucks and buses may have to make a detour upon arrival at the spot.

Another resident, Mallam Saliu Kamaldeen, said the incident had endangered the lives of the people of the community and visitors, as everyone was apprehensive. Kamaldeen noted that, as a parent, he had stopped his children from running errands for him after the incident so as not to be electrocuted. He therefore urged the management of IBEDC in Ilorin to come to save the community so that innocent people would not fall victims. Kamaldeen also called on the electricity company to restore power in the community, which he said, had been unavailable before the incident. “We now live in danger as a community since one of the high tension electric poles fell down. “If care is not taken by any motorist coming into the community for the first time, especially in the night, the danger looms large. “We want to therefore call on the IBEDC management here in Ilorin to send their men down here to fix the problem before people begin to get electrocuted. “We know that high tension cable is very dangerous, they should not endanger the lives of the people,” Kamaldeen said. Similarly, another respondent, Alhaji Kolawole Salman, appealed to the electricity company to, in the interest of lives and well being of people, quickly mobilise its men to the scene and address the issue. He said the community had been apprenhensive, hence the placement of signs on the road for motorists and other users to see the imminent danger while plying the route.

NAN, however, reports that the community had been thrown into total darkness after the incident; apart from the danger posed over the fallen high tension pole.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the IBEDC in Ilorin, Mr Kolawole Asaju, said men of the electricity company were already at the scene of the incident working to fix the problem. (NAN)