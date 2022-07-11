Ilorin was a beehive of colourful cultural activities on Sunday as sons and daughters of the city, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, gathered to celebrate the Durbar, the first since covid-19 pandemic eased across the world.

The colourful event held at the expansive forecourt of the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and attended by a large crowd of sons and daughters of the town — many of them on horseback and several others donning different shades of turban and wears that capture their Islamic socio-cultural credentials.

AbdulRazaq, son to the city’s first Mutawali and younger brother to the incumbent holder of the revered title Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, arrived the event on horseback, fully robed in white turban and flowing Arabo-Islamic attires to match. He arrived in the company of the new Mutawali, who is a front-row member of the Ilorin Emirate royal court.

The duo, along with several other dignitaries, had earlier accompanied the horsecar-chauvered Emir on traditional horse riding which served to showcase beautiful tradition and culture of the town.

As he arrived the venue amid deafening cheers from the crowd, he made for the pavilion of the great and the good of Ilorin where he had handshakes with a rainbow of dignitaries across party lines, including Turaki Ilorin Mallam Saliu Mustapha, former Rep Moshood Mustapha, former Minister Bolaji Abdullahi, and Mallam Hakeem Lawal, among others.

In a brief address to the animated audience, the Governor congratulated the Emir and the people of Ilorin on the successful occasion and prayed to God to grant everyone many happy returns of the Durbar.