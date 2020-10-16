Ilorin, capital of State of Harmony, is set to host the prestigious Ogunjobi Gold Cup Pre-Season tournament for a record third time.

General Coordinator of the tournament, Tunde Shamsudeen, broke the news to Ogunjobi Gold Cup Media after his fruitful meeting with the Kwara State Football Association(KFA) boss, Idris Abdullahi Musa (Thuraya).

“I’m delighted to inform you that the 8th edition of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup will be staged in Ilorin. The KFA Chairman, Musa, in a meeting held in his office in Ilorin, assured that facilitates at the Ilorin Stadium will be ready to, once again, host the pre-season tourney.

“The state is known for its peace and hospitality while its fans are die-hard lovers of the domestic league. So, the Ilorin Stadium is a good platform to showcase the beauty of our league,” he said.